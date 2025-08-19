Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Cousinz Festival 2025 on Coast Live

Cousinz Fest on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Year two of The Cousinz Fest is shaping up to be the biggest cross-venue event yet, with entertainment, food, and discussion.

A week before the event, organizers, Antonio Dowe and FamLay, shared some updates with our Coast audience about the weekend-long events starting August 29th in Downtown Norfolk.

Cousinz Con is a new addition, serving as a venue for important discussions. These workshops and discussion panels are open to everyone and cover significant topics relevant to our time.

Cousinz Festival 2025

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast