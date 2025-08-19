Cousinz Festival 2025 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Year two of The Cousinz Fest is shaping up to be the biggest cross-venue event yet, with entertainment, food, and discussion.

A week before the event, organizers, Antonio Dowe and FamLay, shared some updates with our Coast audience about the weekend-long events starting August 29th in Downtown Norfolk.

Cousinz Con is a new addition, serving as a venue for important discussions. These workshops and discussion panels are open to everyone and cover significant topics relevant to our time.

Cousinz Festival 2025