Game-show-style event bringing PR & marketing professionals together in Norfolk on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lauren Roberts Carter from AMAHR (the local chapter of the American Marketing Association) and Matty Madden from PRSA Hampton Roads (the local chapter of the Public Relations Society of America)
share how their organizations have united to bring an educational and fun networking event to professionals in Hampton Roads.
PRSA & AMA Gameshow Showdown
August 27
4 - 5:30 PM
Brock Theater at Nauticus, Downtown Norfolk
amahamptonroads.org/events
$10 tickets for members
$20 for non-members
PRSA x AMA presents: The Game Show Showdown— a game show–inspired face-off where local PR and Marketing pros go head-to-head bringing together members and industry leaders across both organizations!
This exciting Gameshow style event—think “Price is Right” meets Plinko—will be an interactive & entertaining battle between PR and marketing pros! And it’s a great way to meet other local professionals in a fun environment!
Come ready to clap, cheer, yell, play games, answer industry questions and win cool prizes!
Moderated by: Chandler Nunnally, Co-host of “Coast Live”on WTKR