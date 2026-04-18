Big Ten rivals suit up as teammates at PIT

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- It's been a whirlwind of a few weeks for Trey Kaufman-Renn and Nimari Burnett, going from March Madness to the spring spotlight of Portsmouth.

"So many feelings you have with your team at Purdue," Kaufman-Renn noted. "I took about four days off then went right back into the gym to prepare for this, so it's kind of been go, go, go."

"It's been insane, I'm sure you can imagine," smiled Burnett. "Just from packing to celebrating to doing more packing and more celebrating, it's been amazing. But I'm happy to be here and competing with the best seniors in the country."

Typically the two standouts are used to squaring off as Big Ten rivals. Kaufman-Renn was a star forward at Purdue, while Burnett led Michigan as a guard. Now the usual adversaries have turned to allies, suiting up side-by-side for the Norfolk Sports Club team in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

"Competitive environment full of NBA scouts and just getting in front of the right eyes, overseas scouts as well," Burnett said of what he's heard about the PIT. "I love to compete and did it at a high level in collegiate basketball so I'm just happy to be here."

"To be honest, I didn't hear much," added Kaufman-Renn. "My agent said it was going to be good for me and just kind of show what I can do. At the same time, when I came everybody's been great."

Both standouts are coming off a memorable big dance. The star Boilermaker delivered a highlight-reel, buzzer-beating tip-in to power Purdue past Texas in the Sweet 16. Burnett, meanwhile, helped the Wolverines to a national championship less than two weeks ago.

"It was a dream come true to say the least, something I thought about when I was a youngin' coming up in Chicago," said Burnett. "Never would I have thought to be playing for Michigan and doing it at such a high level."

"I'm just trying to do my job at the end of the day," added Kaufman-Renn. "The fact that I could nuzzle my guy in there and just try to get a tap on the ball and it went in, it's a great feeling."

The two hoping more great experiences are coming their way as professionals. They're looking to shine in the spotlight with plenty of NBA eyes watching.

"Just trying to get my feel for being in these types of situations," the Purdue forward noted. "Playing in front of NBA scouts, being with a group of guys who you haven't spent a lot of time with... be able to perform well."

"I just hope to first and foremost have fun," Burnett said. "To glorify God, that's what I do, but also just play the right way and playing good basketball. I love the game basketball and I love when it's played well."

The Big Ten duo's Norfolk Sports Club squad picked up a 94-91 win over Portsmouth Economic Development on Friday. Portsmouth Sports Club topped Jani-King, 83-66, and Mike Duman Auto picked up the victory over Portsmouth Partnership, 92-88.

The final day of PIT action tips off Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.