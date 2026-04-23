Salem product Black hopes for moment he's been dreaming of in NFL Draft

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Kaelon Black has always been one of the most skilled players on any football field on which he's stepped.

From Salem High School in Virginia Beach to James Madison to Indiana, he's produced results and now he's hoping to do the same at the NFL level.

"A humble, laid-back quiet guy," Black said of what a team was getting if it drafts him. "As soon as he steps on that field, it's a different monster. A player who's willing to do anything to help the team win and just have success overall."

The Virginia Beach native is hoping to hear his name called in this week's NFL Draft. Many mock drafts have him going somewhere on the third day, but he told us Wednesday that he doesn't look at the predictions very much. He's just focused on getting his opportunity. It's a career that got its foundation on the gridiron with the Sun Devils.

"That was the start of it all," the running back said of his time at Salem. "I feel like with the exposure, I was able to grow each and every year and I was just thankful to be able to play at the school that I played at."

After four years at JMU, he followed head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana where he helped the Hoosiers to a national championship this past January. Almost immediately after that, he dove into the pre-draft process, taking part in the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine and plenty of workouts and interviews.

"I understand this process is a real busy time," he pointed out. "You have to stay focused and stay down to make sure things go your way and everything happens for a reason."

Now he's on the brink of making his dream a reality. Black said he was a Washington fan growing up, but doesn't care which team selects him. It's all about that one organization that's willing to give him a chance and give his NFL journey a start. The former Sun Devil has thought about that moment of hearing his name called.

"I think it's just going to be tears of joy," he said. "I haven't really cried football-wise ever, but this is one of those moments that I've been dreaming of since I was four or five years old, just playing in the National Football League and getting to where all the guys I looked up to got to."

Black rushed for 1,040 yards during his final season and scored 10 touchdowns.

The NFL Draft kicks off with Round 1 Thursday night. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place Friday with the draft wrapping up with the final four rounds Saturday afternoon.

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