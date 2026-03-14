Handley too much for Hampton boys basketball in state title game

RICHMOND, VA (WTKR)- Hampton entered the Class 4 state title game with momentum, having not lost since its season opener.

But the Crabbers ran into a buzzsaw that bookended their season with their second defeat.

Hampton encountered a red-hot John Handley squad and fell to the Judges, 61-42, at VCU's Siegel Center on Saturday afternoon. The Crabbers season ends at 26-2.

Kamrin Jenrette's hoop late in the first quarter gave Hampton a 13-12 lead, but Handley quickly retook the advantage and held a 24-18 lead at the break.

The Judges caught fire after halftime, shooting 61.5 percent in the second half and pulled away.

"Definitely not the outcome that we wanted to happen and we've worked for," Crabbers' head coach Eric Brown said after the game. "It's tough at this point right here, but that's sports for you. Sports ain't got no heart. You can work for it, but the other team deserves it, too."

Abraham Taft paced Hampton with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Joshua Rice added 13 points. The Crabbers only committed six turnovers on the afternoon, but seemed unable to find a rhythm.

Christian Dinges led Handley with 18 points, leading four Judges in double figures.

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