Coley takes reins as new Phoebus head football coach

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- It's hard to be the guy who follows the guy, but Alonzo Coley feels up to the task at Phoebus.

Coley was introduced as the Phantoms' new head football coach Tuesday afternoon, taking over for Jeremy Blunt, who orchestrated one of the most successful stretches in program history.

"It's always pressure to do these things," Coley said. "But it's something we take on and put on our shoulders here. I've got a lot of guys who have been with me that have helped me get here, so I'm going to lean on those guys."

The new lead Phantom is no stranger to the program. He served as an assistant at the school on two separate occasions and had a hand in winning seven state titles. As offensive coordinator in 2022, he helped Phoebus average more than 45 points per game on its way to the second of four straight state crowns.

"Being around championships and being around those things, you kind of know what to expect and you want that standard," he pointed out. "We want to make sure we set that standard every day and those guys are really buying in to what we're trying to do."

This will mark Coley's third stint as a head coach. He led Kecoughtan from 2012-2019 following his first stretch as an assistant at Phoebus and spent the last two seasons as Woodside's head coach. The coaching veteran led the Warriors to some successful campaigns, headlined by a 9-3 finish in 2014.

"I learned a lot," he smiled. "I've got a lot more grays (hair) now. A little more stress is on us now, but definitely making sure that I get all of our guys back in and we're buying into that team, that bond."

Coley takes the big whistle from Blunt, who is a tough act to follow. In 14 seasons, the former head coach posted a 156-23 record, won four state titles from 2021-2024 and led the Phantoms on a 51-game winning streak, just one shy of the all-time state record. The new head coach understands what's in store and what his new job entails.

"Definitely something that's very rewarding," he said of his new post. "The guys you work with, the guys that you can work for, that kind of bond is something legendary."