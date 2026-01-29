Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Season 2 Episode 4

JONESBORO, AR (WTKR)- Close games have been the story of Old Dominion's Sun Belt season so far, especially during the last few weeks. Wednesday night's showdown in Jonesboro against Arkansas State was no different.

Jordan Battle scored 20 points and dished out six assists, while Cal Swanton-Rodger added 13 points and nine rebounds to help ODU hold off the Red Wolves, 75-71. It marked the Monarchs' third road win of the campaign and improved their record to 7-15, 4-6 in Sun Belt play. KC Shaw added 16 points with LJ Thomas chipping in 11 points.

Next up for the silver and blue is a trip to Texas State. That showdown in San Marcos has been moved up to 2 p.m. ET in order to help Old Dominion return to Norfolk ahead of any winter weather that may hit the region. The Monarchs and Bobcats are separated by just a half-game in the standings so Mike Jones and company can pick up another spot with another road victory.

Cooper Jones has been with the Monarchs for his entire college career. He may not see many minutes on the court, but he is a big contributor in other ways. Even though he may not get much playing time, he still has one of the more important jobs each game day.

On the women's side, Old Dominion hit its home floor at Chartway Arena and took care of ULM, 85-62. The Monarchs will be back in action this Saturday when they host Southern Miss.

