Sun Belt unveils 2026 Old Dominion football schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's 2026 football schedule features a little bit of everything, including a trip to a Power Four foe and a home game against the Monarchs' most fierce rival.

The Sun Belt unveiled its 2026 schedule Friday, with ODU looking to build off last year's 10-3 showing and Cure Bowl victory.

Things open up for the Monarchs September 5 at home against Norfolk State. It will mark the fifth meeting between the two programs since ODU launched football in 2009.

The silver and blue follow that up with a trip to Virginia Tech on September 12. Ricky Rahne's squad rolled past the Hokies last season to pick up the program's first road win over a power conference opponent. This year will find Rahne's mentor, James Franklin, leading Virginia Tech.

Back to back home games follow as East Carolina and James Madison visit S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Dukes will mark ODU's Sun Belt opener.

For the third straight season, the silver and blue take the field under the Thursday night lights when Georgia Southern visits on October 15.

The Monarchs also travel to Sun Belt newcomer Louisiana Tech and have a non-conference showdown at UConn.

Below is Old Dominion's full 2026 schedule:

September 5- vs. Norfolk State

September 12- @ Virginia Tech

September 19- vs. East Carolina

September 26- vs. James Madison

October 3- @ Georgia State

October 10- @ Appalachian State

October 15- vs. Georgia Southern

October 24- @ Louisiana Tech

October 31- vs. Marshall

November 7- @ Coastal Carolina

November 21- @ Connecticut

November 28- vs. Southern Mississippi

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