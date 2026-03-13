Pro Football Hall of Famer Green featured at Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- The Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree pulls in some of the best-known athletes across all sports as its keynote speakers.

Thursday's 13th annual jamboree was no different.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Washington Redskins' legend Darrell Green was the featured guest at this years event. Green joined VIP guests prior to the gathering at Chesapeake Conference Center and spoke to cap off the night.

Green shared some of his experiences and showed off some of his honors, but his main message was that there is a lot more to him that those items and his football career. The former cornerback values his role as a husband and father far more than anything else and looks to continue being a positive influence on a daily basis.

The club also honored its annual award winners. Great Bridge baseball player Casey Cuddyer was named Male Athlete of the Year, Grassfield track and field star Sophie Rambo earned Female Athlete of the Year, while Grizzlies' head wrestling coach Patrick Shuler was honored as Coach of the Year.

Chesapeake Sports Club charter member Donn Irby was recognized as Club Member of the Year.

WTKR News 3 sports director Marc Davis served as the event's emcee.

The Chesapeake Sports Club's main mission is to raise scholarship funds for the city's student-athletes. To date, the organization has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.