Adams' three-pointer pushes Pilots past Green Run for state championship

RICHMOND, VA (WTKR)- With the state championship game tied late, Will Adams found himself in a position many only dream of and the Norview guard delivered.

Adams' three-pointer with 2.2 seconds left lifted the Pilots to a 58-55 win over Green Run to claim the Class 5 state championship Thursday night at VCU's Siegel Center.

The victory gave Norview a 25-2 record for the season and the program's first outright state crown. Green Run wrapped up its season 21-6.

The Stallions, who were looking for back-to-back state crowns, held a 52-49 lead with five minutes remaining, but the Pilots got hot when it mattered, outscoring Green Run, 9-2, in the final three minutes.

Keon Mitchell led Norview with 19 points, while Zaeveon Cleveland scored 17 points to lead Green Run.

Both teams were coming off dominating state semifinal performances to set up the 757 showdown for the state crown. These same two squads were slated to meet in the 2020 state championship game, but that contest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the two programs shared the title.

Mitchell, along his cousin, Zymareon, have been teammates for the last two seasons and capped off their high school careers together as state champions.

