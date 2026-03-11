MEAC Tournament tips off with excitement on the court and in the seats

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The 2026 MEAC Tournament is underway with teams and fans from throughout the league's footprint convening on downtown Norfolk.

Three games hit the court to get the event going Wednesday, with Howard topping South Carolina State and Maryland-Eastern Shore hanging on to beat Delaware State on the women's side. Morgan State and Delaware State squared off in the men's bracket.

The excitement spreads from the hardwood to the stands. Fans have traveled from Washington, DC, Orangeburg, South Carolina, and everywhere in between to be part of the action. Fans WTKR News 3 spoke with said traveling to the tournament has become an annual tradition for some. Whether they're cheering for their team or against another, it's like a family reunion and all in good fun.

MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills continues to lead the conference and keeps a close eye on how things unfold during the event, both on the court and behind the scenes. She's enjoying the parity of this year's tournament and hopes fans leave Norfolk thinking they have to return for years to come.

Norfolk State did not take the floor Wednesday, but both the men's and women's squads will look to earn the right to play another day on Thursday. The third-seeded Spartan women battle Morgan State at 2 p.m., with the men taking on UMES at 6 p.m. Robert Jones's green and gold group is the number four seed in the bracket.

