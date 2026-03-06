Howard sweeps Norfolk State basketball to end regular season

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Norfolk State men's and women's basketball team entered Thursday hoping to give Howard some payback, but it was the Bison who charged in and took care of business.

The Spartans fell to Howard, 84-76, on the men's side after Jermaine Woods and the women's team suffered a 74-59 setback to the Bison to begin the double-header.

Norfolk State and Howard played a hotly contested first half in the men's contest, battling to a 39-39 tie at the half. After a My'kel Jenkins' three-pointer put NSU up, 48-45, the Bison rattled off a 9-0 run to surge in front and would never relinquish the lead. The green and gold pulled to within three, but couldn't pull even down the stretch.

Devon Ellis led Norfolk State with 22 points and six rebounds while Anthony McComb III chipped in 14 points. The Bison's Cam Gillus led five Howard players in double figures with 22 points.

Robert Jones's team only connected on two of its 14 three-point attempts, but the Bison connected on 12 triples.

Meanwhile, the Spartan women had a chance to lock up the MEAC regular season title, but will settle for the third seed in next week's conference tournament. Howard jumped out to a 42-29 lead at halftime and never let the green and gold back within striking distance. The Bison shot 52 percent in the first half to open up the advantage.

Jasha Clinton scored 19 points for Norfolk State in the losing cause with Da'Brya Clark chipping in 13 points.

The Spartans were out-rebounded on the night, 46-34.

Norfolk State will take the court next Thursday at 2 p.m. to begin its quest for a MEAC crown.