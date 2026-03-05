Despite Battle's 45 points, ODU's season ends with loss to Georgia Southern

PENSACOLA, FL (WTKR)- Jordan Battle put together a performance for the record books, but Old Dominion fell just short of surviving and advancing.

Battle poured in a career-high 45 points, setting a Sun Belt Tournament record and tying the ODU single-game high-water mark, but it wasn't enough to power the Monarchs to a win as they fell to Georgia Southern, 88-84, in the second round of the tournament Wednesday night. The silver and blue saw their season come to an end with a 12-21 record.

After a hotly-contested first half, Old Dominion went into halftime trailing 39-37. The Eagles went on a surge mid-way through the second frame, opening up a 69-55 advantage with 8:21 remaining. But the Monarchs charged back and pulled to within two with 14 seconds left in the game.

Down 87-84, Battle had one more chance for heroics, but his last-second three-point attempt was off the mark.

The Norfolk native did everything in his power to fuel his squad to a win. 32 of Battle's points came in the second half with 17 coming in the final six minutes. He connected on eight of his 10 three-point attempts and was 15-for-16 at the free throw line.

Robert Davis Jr. added 11 points and Scottie Hubbard chipped in 10 points.

ODU knocked down 13 total three-pointers for the second straight night and was 21-of-25 in free-throw attempts.

Georgia Southern triumphed over the silver and blue for the third time this season. The Eagles held off a late Monarch comeback to win in Norfolk, 93-86, and followed that up with an 87-84 victory in Statesboro, despite Old Dominion holding an 11-point advantage in the game.