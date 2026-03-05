VHSL 'dissatisfied' with court ruling in favor of Manor girls basketball team

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — While the Manor High Mustangs are celebrating their recent Region 4A semifinal win, the Virginia High School League released a statement saying they are "dissatisfied" with the court ruling allowing the team to play again.

The Mustangs forfeited their 88-20 quarterfinal win in the Region 4A Tournament after athletic director Jamal Felton self-reported the use of an ineligible player. The school's failure to submit a waiver request for a student-athlete who transferred from Norfolk Academy in December was the error behind the ineligibility. But players and parents took the matter to court and successfully fought the forfeiture.

A Portsmouth Circuit Court judge vacated the Mustangs' forfeiture and a player's ineligibility after a hearing Monday, allowing the program to continue playing in the Region 4A Tournament.

Judge Brenda Spry said in her ruling that the VHSL "violated its own rules" by not allowing the player an appropriate due process or appeal, adding that she felt the adults failed the child in this circumstance.

The VHSL released a statement on Thursday expressing their dissatisfaction for the court's decision.

"While we respect the court's time and the judicial process, we are disappointed in the Portsmouth Circuit Court Judge’s decision and firmly believe that the League correctly applied VHSL Handbook Rules and Policies regarding postseason ineligibility, specifically PM 28A-7-1 (5) and PM 28A-7-1 (7), and that the self-reported violation of these rules by Manor High School did not support the Judge’s ruling," wrote VHSL Executive Director Ty Gafford.

The VHSL continued to write that they take their responsibility to create a "fair and balanced environment" for the 319 schools in their league, as well as the students, coaches, officials and spectators involved.

"VHSL remains steadfast in upholding the integrity and competitive fairness of educational-based high school athletics and activities, and we will continue to advocate for the consistent enforcement of our standards moving forward," VHSL wrote.

Manor's team won the Region 4A semifinals against Warhill 89-45 on Wednesday night. The team will visit Hampton for the region championship game Thursday night.