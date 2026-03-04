New businesses bloom in Portsmouth's Olde Towne neighborhood, fueling downtown growth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — High Street in Portsmouth's Olde Towne neighborhood is seeing a new wave of small businesses, with two of the newest filling vacant units and becoming part of the city's mission to bring value back downtown.

Half Full Bookstore, owned by former public librarian Tiana Skinner, opened in December 2025 on the corner of High Street and Washington. Right next door, Samuel Lowry opened Track Team Headquarters, a music and clothing brand, last month.

Skinner said opening in Olde Towne was a deliberate choice.

"I've had a lot of experience in public libraries and community work. I've always wanted to do it small scale. It's been a dream of mine to own a business, and I wanted to do something meaningful in my community, and this is what my idea blossomed into," Skinner said.

Since opening, Skinner said the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The more people hear about us and find out about us, they come, and they visit, they say where they've seen us from, and it's just nothing but smiles when they come through the door," Skinner said.

Skinner said being part of a city that is investing in small businesses has been rewarding.

"It feels really intentional, and it feels really cool to be a part of seeing something grow into what it, what it can be, its potential," Skinner said.

Lowry grew up in Portsmouth and Chesapeake and said he has always believed in what Portsmouth could become.

"It can be very major… a tourist attraction. I just want to add to that pot of the good stuff going on here," Lowry said.

Lowry said the potential to build up downtown Portsmouth is vital.

"The more diverse businesses we have here, the better I think the city will be and the faster and more we can grow together as a team in Portsmouth," Lowry said.

Portsmouth Partnership and the city's Economic Development Authority have been working to transform empty spaces into vibrant business and residential activity. One Portsmouth resident said he can see the investment but offered one suggestion.

"They need some more security out here. Protect the people out here but other than that, so far so good," the resident said.

From children's books and local Virginia merchandise to sportswear, the new businesses are filling spaces that were once vacant in the heart of the city. The two new additions are also fulfilling the Portsmouth Partnership's mission to promote economic development.