Swanson Homes demolition underway in Portsmouth after housing generations of families for 80+ years

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Demolition is underway at Swanson Homes, a public housing complex in Portsmouth's Prentis Park neighborhood that housed generations of families for more than 80 years.

The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority says work crews are currently tearing down interior structures of the complex. Executive Director Alisa Winston said Swanson Homes has been part of the community since 1941, but saving the building was not an option because the property is outdated.

"I don't think it was physically responsible to maintain that property. It was a lot of work that needed to be done. The systems were outdated and, quite frankly, just reached its life expectancy. So the board of directors here at PRHA and HUD determined that it wasn't the best," Winston said.

Winston said the authority began relocating families in 2021, and the last residents moved out in 2023.

Winston said the agency plans to partner with a developer to determine what comes next for the site. She said the authority did apply to the Choice Neighborhood grant, but did not get that grant. She says other grant opportunities may be available.

"We're going to be working with a qualified developer partner to help us reimagine and envision for that site," Winston said.

She said all development options are being considered.

"We're going to be looking at residential uses, mixed-use possible, commercial, and sustainable development. I think all options are on the table, and so we're going to look at all possibilities," Winston said.

Winston said the community will be involved in decisions about what to do with the site once demolition is complete.

We will continue to keep you updated when the demolition of complex begins.