Earn as you learn | TCC expands registered apprenticeships to close regional workforce gap

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As demand grows for welders, shipbuilders, healthcare workers, and HVAC technicians across Virginia, Tidewater Community College is rolling out a streamlined apprenticeship program aimed at connecting residents directly to high-paying, high-demand careers.

The college’s expanded sponsored state-registered apprenticeship model combines classroom instruction with paid, hands-on training.

School leaders say the approach is designed to simplify the process for employers while giving students a clear path from education to employment.

Under the new structure, TCC offers Virginia Works–approved, ready-to-launch curriculum in fields including healthcare, maritime, utilities, and other skilled trades.

Businesses can partner with the college and immediately adopt an established training track tailored to their workforce needs.

TCC President Dr. Marcia Conston said the goal is to remove barriers that have historically kept both employers and students from participating in apprenticeship programs.

“Our employer partners are opening their doors to apprentices, and we here at TCC are providing the resources needed to remove financial and other barriers many of our students face every day,” Conston said.

Skilled trades outpacing national growth

State workforce projections show skilled trades jobs in Virginia are expected to grow 10% this year, faster than the 7.4% national average. Employers across Hampton Roads say that growth has intensified competition for qualified workers.

Victoria Frerichs with Fairlead Integrated said many applicants lack the technical background required to step into specialized roles immediately after high school.

“The ability for a high school student to come straight out of high school with no technical training in ship fitting or welding, it's a gap in our ability to find that kind of candidate,” Frerichs said.

Registered apprenticeships aim to close that gap by allowing participants to earn wages and benefits while gaining industry-recognized certifications.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., said such programs have a strong track record nationwide.

“Registered apprenticeships are so successful that 90% of apprentices are employed upon completion and earn an average starting wage of about $80,000 a year,” Scott said.

Ian Kinsley is among the students already benefiting from the model. Through a partnership between TCC and Bosch Manufacturing, he is learning hands-on skills, including operating drill presses, while earning a paycheck.

“I thought, hey, a company could pay me to go to college, pay for the college, and pay me to work at the company,” Kinsley said. “It just made sense.”

College officials say the program is open to recent high school graduates, military veterans, and adults seeking a career change.

By aligning classroom instruction with employer needs, they hope to strengthen the regional workforce and create a sustainable pipeline of skilled talent across Hampton Roads.