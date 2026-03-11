Hampton Roads food truck owners feel the pinch as gas prices climb across Virginia and the nation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — According to AAA, the average price for regular gas in Virginia is $3.34 a gallon. For food truck owners in the Hampton Roads area, that cost adds up fast.

Rachael Gselassie, part owner of Hangry Girl Eats, said filling up her food truck isn't cheap.

"When we fill this, it's right now over $100," Gselassie said.

Gselassie said she spends around a few hundred dollars to keep the sandwich and salad food truck rolling. The truck serves customers across the region.

"We serve in Portsmouth, Norfolk, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake," Gselassie said.

As the war in Iran continues to intensify and the world's fuel supply is caught in the middle, gas prices are soaring. AAA says the national average sits at $3.57 for regular.

In Norfolk, Qi Weng of Weng's Kitchen is coming back to higher prices after being off this winter.

"Before I left, it was about 3.23, about $3.20 dollars. So now it's about sending at $3.40, I guess it's about a 10% increase," Weng said.

Weng's Kitchen serves Filipino Chinese dishes on wheels. Weng said they fill up about 3 times a week at $100 each fill up, about $1,200 a month. Despite the rising costs, Weng said he is keeping his customers in mind.

"Our price has been the same for the past 2-3 years. We still try to keep it low, as the same because there's no reason. Everybody is hurting," Weng said.

Gselassie said the goal is to serve delicious eats, and raising prices is not on the radar.

"We really hope we don't have to just because no one wants to pay that much for a sandwich," Gselassie said.