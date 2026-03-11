Portsmouth city council moves forward with negotiations on proposed new city hall and parking garage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth city council voted to move forward with negotiating an interim agreement on an unsolicited proposal for a new city hall and parking garage on County Street.

The proposal was put together by three local developers and is estimated to cost about $86 million.

City Manager Steven Carter said the interim agreement would give council the ability to take part in designing the new city hall and parking garage.

"We're requesting to negotiate an interim agreement," Carter said.

Carter said everything is a projection at this point.

"This is not an approval to finance anything; the only approval to work on getting to the point where we have enough information to make a good, sound decision. And this is not a commitment to build a city hall at this point," Carter said.

Tuesday night's city council meeting provided clarification on what comes next for the unsolicited proposal. An official design concept, financing, and cost will all be voted on at a later date by the council.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.