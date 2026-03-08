Portsmouth woman earns maritime certification after completing Portsmouth@Work program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After 4 weeks of training, tests, and resume building, one Portsmouth woman is celebrating a major milestone in her journey toward a maritime career.

Katrina Richie is now a certified mariner after graduating from the Maritime Institute through the Portsmouth@Work program, a workforce development initiative designed to help city residents gain the skills needed for stable careers.

Richie and 16 of her classmates were met with applause during a recent graduation ceremony at the Maritime Institute, marking the completion of their maritime training program.

The program, offered through Portsmouth@Work, connects unemployed and underemployed residents with job training, career counseling, and certification programs that can lead to long-term employment. The initiative aims to build a pipeline of skilled workers while helping residents access opportunities that can improve their quality of life.

During the maritime course, Richie said students learned a range of critical safety and maritime skills.

Training included firefighting techniques, CPR certification, knot-tying, and crew management, all core competencies required for those pursuing careers as merchant mariners.

Richie said the experience also taught her important lessons beyond the classroom.

“Swimming! No, I'm just playing,” Richie said with a laugh. “Never give up, no matter what. Keep pushing forward, and also keep reaching out to Mr. Ron if I ever need him. We're gonna always be family.”

Programs like the Mariner’s Bootcamp are designed to prepare participants for maritime industry jobs by providing hands-on training and industry-recognized credentials. Students can earn certifications such as the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) and the U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential, which help qualify them for work aboard commercial or government vessels.

The maritime industry remains a major part of the Hampton Roads economy, with shipbuilding, shipping, and naval operations creating thousands of jobs across the region. Workforce development programs such as Portsmouth@Work aim to help Portsmouth residents take advantage of those opportunities by connecting them with training and employers.

Richie says she already has her sights set on the next step.

She plans to pursue a job aboard a Military Sealift Command ship, which supports the U.S. Navy by operating civilian-crewed vessels that transport supplies, fuel, and equipment around the world.

For Richie, the graduation marks not just the end of a program, but the beginning of a new career at sea.