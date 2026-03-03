Portsmouth at Work program helps residents break into maritime, healthcare careers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A city economic development program is helping Portsmouth residents build stable careers in skilled trades like the maritime industry and healthcare.

Portsmouth at Work connects residents to free job training and education programs, pairing them with local partners like the Maritime Institute, which runs a four-week Mariner's Boot Camp.

The maritime program covers everything from firefighting and CPR to knot-tying and crew management, and even helps students build their resumes and apply for jobs before they graduate.

Katrina Richie is completing the Maritime Institute's Mariner Boot Camp through the program.

"I wanted a career, I didn't wanna just jump from career, career, career, job, job, job. I wanted stability," Richie said.

Through the boot camp, Richie learned firefighting and CPR and received additional career support.

"They give you a study guide. He also helps you with a resume to make sure you get a job after, you also get your passport and TWIC," Richie said.

Ronald McMiller, Maritime Institute Mariner Boot Camp director, and a 28-year retired naval sailor, said the mission of the program goes beyond job training.

"It's a missionary, you know, so it's my way of continuing to serve, and then the change the trajectory of, these new mariners' lives is something that words cannot even express," McMiller said.

McMiller added that Portsmouth at Work gives residents the opportunity to work in their community and build a stable career.

"It speaks volumes of what the work is done and what the students wanna do because we're showing them back into their community," McMiller said.

The program extends beyond the maritime industry. Denita Evans, a mother of 4, is using Portsmouth at Work to break into healthcare as a certified nursing assistant.

"I'll be starting my CNA schooling in May. And then coming out in June, so I'm actually really excited about that," Evans said.

Portsmouth at Work partners with local workforce resources to make workforce development more accessible. Richie said residents who are interested should be ready to pursue a stable and rewarding career.

"Might be a scary decision, might be hard, but they're gonna guide them. They give you all the tools you need," Richie said.

Richie is set to graduate from the Maritime Institute on Saturday, March 7.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.