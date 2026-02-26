'It's in Gods hand' | Portsmouth auto shop owner out of business after driver crashes through building

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A driver lost control of their car early Monday morning and crashed through the front of Portsmouth Alignment on Elm Avenue, leaving the shop's owner out of business for an unknown period of time.

Danny Crawford has owned the auto shop since 1975. He let Portsmouth neighborhood reporter, Kamilah Williams, into the building to see the damage firsthand.

"As you can see, there's a column on the back wall holding the other end of the side beam up," Crawford said. "The column that the lady hit with her car was right here, and it held this end of the side beam up that supports the room."

Crawford has owned the business since 1975 and said the building, which he has had since 1978, is now a wreck, and his source of income is boarded up.

"Unfortunately, we're out of business for an unforeseen period of time," Crawford said.

This is not the first time a vehicle has crashed into his shop. Crawford said that about 4 years ago, a driver ran through the front of the building on the other end, causing minor damage to the second to last work bay. He said the latest crash is far worse, and he has thought about installing bollards.

Crawford said he is concerned about his 3 employees in the aftermath of the crash.

"I've got 3 employees that I'm concerned about as far as being able to pay them," Crawford said.

Despite the stress, Crawford said he is grateful for the support he has received from the community and loyal customers who have checked on him.

"I'm sorry, I'm getting emotional. But people have been really nice, really sweet. I appreciate that, but I'm a little stressed right now, of course, but, you know, it's in God's hands," Crawford said.

Crawford said he is considering starting a GoFundMe. In the meantime, he said his neighbors' support is what keeps him going.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.