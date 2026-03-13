Landstown falls just short, nipped by Westfield for state title

RICHMOND, VA (WTKR)- The task for Landstown was a tall one. To win the Class 6 state crown, the Eagles would need to snap Westfield's 28-game winning streak.

Dwight Robinson's group came close, but fell just short as the Bulldogs triumphed, 48-44, at VCU's Siegel Center on Thursday afternoon. Landstown finished the campaign 24-5 and finished state runner-up for the third time in program history.

The Eagles held a 25-24 halftime lead, but Westfield found an edge after the break and took an eight point lead with four and a half minutes remaining in the game. Landstown trimmed the lead to three within the final two minutes, but was unable to complete the comeback.

Sophomore Damien Robinson finished the contest with 12 points.

Landstown, which last won a state crown in 2019, will have nearly its entire roster back for next season. The Eagles on graduate one senior and Dwight Robinson shared his excitement for the future with WTKR earlier this week.

