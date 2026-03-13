Princess Anne completes four-peat with overtime comeback win over Menchville

RICHMOND, VA (WTKR)- No high school basketball team in Hampton Roads has more experience in March than the Princess Anne girls, especially in the last two decades.

That experience proved valuable Thursday night.

Trailing by six points with less than two minutes to play in the game, the Cavaliers engineered a comeback to force overtime and hung on to top Menchville, 65-62, at VCU's Siegel Center.

The victory marked state title number 16 for Princess Anne, all since 2002, the Cavaliers' fourth in a row and their 12th in the last 13 seasons.

Junior forward Micah Ojo paced the Cavs with 25 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks and helped spark Princess Anne's late surge to tie the game. She came up with a steal with less than ten seconds remaining that led to the tying bucket to force the extra frame.

The two 757 foes went to overtime tied at 55, but Princess Anne took control by scoring the first seven points of the extra session and the Monarchs couldn't climb out of the hole.

Tristan Rickenbacker added 19 points for the Cavaliers, who completed an undefeated season at 28-0 and have won 71 consecutive games. Menchville wraps up its season 26-2.

