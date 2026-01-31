Norfolk's Davis makes weight, set for Saturday showdown with Ortiz

NEW YORK, NY (WTKR)- Keyshawn Davis's fight weekend is off to a good start.

The Norfolk native weighed in at 139.2 lbs for Saturday's junior welterweight showdown against Jamaine Ortiz at Madison Square Garden. Ortiz also checked in at 139.2 lbs during Friday's festivities.

Davis and Ortiz square off in the co-feature, just before Saturday's main event between Teo'Fimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson. Friday's stare-down between the two fighters got chippy at times, not uncommon in the pre-fight setting, with Ortiz calling it "personal," adding he was going to shut Davis up during the fight.

"Everything he's doing right now is acting," the Norfolk native said of his opponent. "We've never seen this Jamaine to this day. It just goes to show I'm in his head, but all that stuff doesn't matter. We're fighting tomorrow. We're going to see what he's really about tomorrow."

Davis puts his perfect 13-0 record on the line and will seek the tenth knockout of his professional career. Ortiz comes in with 10 more pro bouts under his belt and many in the sport project this will be the toughest fight on Davis's ledger to date. This will mark the first junior welterweight fight for "The Businessman." His last event was a knockout of Denys Berinchyk that earned him the WBO Lightweight World Championship.

Of course, the weigh-in is where things went south for Davis during his scheduled June fight weekend in his home town. He missed weight by more than four pounds, leading to his bout being cancelled. Davis has been open about his struggles and his growth since that time and now makes his return.

Fights begin at 6:05 p.m. on DAZN Pay-Per-View.