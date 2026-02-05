Nets waive Chesapeake's Cam Thomas

BROOKLYN, NY (WTKR)- Cam Thomas is looking for a new NBA home.

The Chesapeake native will be waived by the Brooklyn Nets, allowing him to sign with a playoff contender for the stretch run of the season and get a head start on unrestricted free agency.

Thomas went through the restricted free agent process this past offseason, which allowed the Nets to match any offer from another franchise. He signed a $5.9 million qualifying offer after he and Brooklyn failed to agree to terms on a new contract.

The former Oscar Smith guard is averaging 15.6 points per game in 24 contests this season. He missed 20 games with a hamstring issue. Thomas averaged 24 points last campaign, missing nearly a third of the NBA calendar with a hamstring injury as well.

Thomas's most productive season came in 2023-2024 when he played 66 games, starting 51, and averaged 22.5 points per contest.

The shooting guard was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent his entire career so far with the Nets.

