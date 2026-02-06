Bear Express to close doors, Amazon delivery partner to lay off all employees

NORFOLK, Va. — An Amazon delivery partner in Hampton Roads will close both of its facilities in Hampton Roads on April 1, according to a letter notifying Norfolk and Virginia Beach city officials.

Bear Express has a facility on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk and another on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach. All employees at both facilities will be let go on April 1 — they have already been notified about this anticipated closure, according to the letter to city officials.

The letter says in total, 168 employees will be laid off.