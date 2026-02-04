Schedule announced for Sail250 Virginia events in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, VA. — Sail250 Virginia — the commemorative maritime festival celebrating America's semiquincentennial — is sharing new details about events planned for June 2026.
Norfolk joins other Sail250 cities New Orleans, Baltimore, New York, and Boston in a showcase of the world's fleet, with thousands of visitors and dignitaries, from home and abroad, in attendance.
"We are creating a once-in-a-generation event and an extraordinary opportunity to honor our naval heritage, strengthen global partnerships, and welcome millions of visitors to the Commonwealth," said President & CEO Karen Scherberger. "The ships, the sailors, and the stories they carry will inspire millions. Together, we are making history again."
Watch related: Plans for Sail250 Virginia come together
A sampling of the free events shared by the city of Norfolk Wednesday include:
Gathering of the World Fleet
• Tuesday, June 16 - Thursday, June 18
Spectacular 26-Nautical-Mile Parade of Sail
• Friday, June 19
Four days of free public events in Downtown Norfolk
• June 19-24
• Includes public ship tours, an interactive education center, concerts, fireworks, a Juneteenth celebration, and more.