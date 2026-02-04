Schedule announced for Sail250 Virginia events in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, VA. — Sail250 Virginia — the commemorative maritime festival celebrating America's semiquincentennial — is sharing new details about events planned for June 2026.

Norfolk joins other Sail250 cities New Orleans, Baltimore, New York, and Boston in a showcase of the world's fleet, with thousands of visitors and dignitaries, from home and abroad, in attendance.

"We are creating a once-in-a-generation event and an extraordinary opportunity to honor our naval heritage, strengthen global partnerships, and welcome millions of visitors to the Commonwealth," said President & CEO Karen Scherberger. "The ships, the sailors, and the stories they carry will inspire millions. Together, we are making history again."

Watch related: Plans for Sail250 Virginia come together

Sail 250

A sampling of the free events shared by the city of Norfolk Wednesday include:

Gathering of the World Fleet

• Tuesday, June 16 - Thursday, June 18

Spectacular 26-Nautical-Mile Parade of Sail

• Friday, June 19

Four days of free public events in Downtown Norfolk

• June 19-24

• Includes public ship tours, an interactive education center, concerts, fireworks, a Juneteenth celebration, and more.

Schedule details here