Man shot by police after 2025 domestic dispute sentenced to nearly 6 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to several years in prison for a domestic dispute incident that led to his shooting by police in April 2025.

Gokhan Karabulut, 40, was sentenced to 20 years and 11 months on Wednesday with 15 years suspended for a total of five years and 11 months.

Karabulut pleaded guilty to abduction, strangulation, and assault and battery against a family member, according to prosecutors. A judge found him guilty of child abuse/neglect, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Watch previous coverage: Man who VBPD found holding knife to someone's throat convicted on multiple charges

Officer shoots man who held knife to someone's throat: VBPD

The charges stem from an incident that happened the night of April 27, 2025, when officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 2400 Block of Brasileno Drive.

Police found Karabulut holding a knife to someone's throat, police say. An officer then shot him.

Karabulut's victim was treated for minor injuries.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney's Office said Karabulut’s sentence is the high end of the Virginia state sentencing guidelines.