Virginia Beach sees significant crime reduction as police chief reports safest conditions in 5 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents are experiencing the safest conditions in five years, according to Police Chief Paul Neudigate, who reported significant drops across all major crime categories during a recent briefing.

Violent crimes including murder, rape and robberies dropped nearly 7% in the last year and nearly 30% since 2023, Neudigate said. Residential burglaries plunged 40% since 2022.

"All major crime categories in the city of Virginia Beach are showing reduction," Neudigate said.

For Phil Hines, who lives in the Thalia neighborhood, the statistics provide reassurance about his community's safety.

"We've had a few incidents over the last 6 to 12 months but overall, it feels pretty safe," Hines said.

The chief credited technology including license plate readers and gunshot detection systems with creating a safer city despite staffing shortages that have left 100 vacancies unfilled. For the second straight year, police cleared every homicide case.

"It gives me a sense of pride, I hope it doesn't give me a false sense of security," Hines said.

The most encouraging trend involves reducing gun violence among children. Police reported 50% fewer juvenile shooting victims and 45% fewer juvenile shooting suspects last year.

The dramatic drop followed targeted investments focused on prevention, including the Parks After Dark program.

"It's been a big concern for the city that's why Council city invested in parks after dark. Something that we saw that LA was doing successfully we sent folks out there. I've been able to stand it up here to give our young kids something to do during the summer months," Neudigate said.

However, not every trend showed improvement. Fatal traffic crashes jumped 7%, with pedestrians and people over 50 bearing the brunt of the increase, sparking new conversations about mobility and safety.

Despite the challenges ahead, Neudigate remains optimistic about continuing the downward crime trend.

"It is hard to have back to back to back reductions, but we're gonna strive for it," he said.