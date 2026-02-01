High surf advisory in effect along Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a windy day in Virginia Beach after we got some of that snow. You can see the impact in the waves with high surf conditions that lasting until 4 a.m. Monday.

I spoke to folks who braved the cold just to see what was happening outside.

"Kind of hoping to see a little bit more, but it's still pretty cool," one beachgoer said.

Conditions were anything but calm along the Virginia Beach oceanfront, as bystanders took to the beach to watch the roaring waves.

When I asked what brought them out, they said, "Just the snow, wanted to see the ice buildup on the pier, out in the water, anything like that."

A high surf advisory runs until 4 a.m. Monday, with strong winds continuing to push Atlantic waves onshore.

While the snow moved out, drivers were still dealing with snowy and icy spots on roads like Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. If you had to head out Sunday, officials advised taking your time and staying safe.