Residents of Virginia Beach's 98th House District vote in special election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents who live in Virginia Beach’s 98th House District, which includes much of the city’s Southside, will vote in Tuesday’s special election.

Voters may register to vote in-person at any time, including Election Day.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Assigned polling places can be found through the Virginia Department of Elections’ Citizen Portal. The City of Virginia Beach reminds voters that they can only vote at their assigned precinct, and those with a registered voting address outside of District 98 cannot vote in the special election.

The race will fill the seat left vacant after the death of longtime delegate Barry Knight in February, who represented the area for more than a decade. Voters will choose between Republican Andrew Rice, a Virginia Beach Deputy Commonwealth Attorney, and Democrat Cheryl Smith, a retired educator who also ran for the seat last year.

District 98 covers parts of southeastern Virginia Beach including rural communities like Pungo and has historically leaned Republican.

The winner will serve the remainder of Knight's two-year term in the Virginia House of Delegates.