Virginia Beach autism center launches first paid internship program to prepare adults for the workforce

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two interns at the F.A.C.T Autism Resource Center in Virginia Beach are proving that people on the autism spectrum belong in the workforce, and they are doing it through the center's first-ever paid internship program.

Cameron Malone and Langston Grind are 2 of the 9 adults with autism participating in a program called H.E.R.O, Helping Employees Reach Outcomes, offered through Families of Autism Coming Together, also known as F.A.C.T.

The program gives interns hands-on experience in a supported environment, from answering phones and checking emails to working in the gift shop and managing inventory.

"Check the emails, and most of the time we also make sure everything's in inventory," Malone said.

Interns also learn how to track sales and handle deliveries. Malone described the range of skills the program builds.

"It was actually a really good learning experience because it helps us learn that if we get a job as a receptionist, we're going to be taking calls and getting messages to people in other parts of the building. And it even helps us with sorting mail whenever we get deliveries and stuff. And it also helps us, like if we actually make a sale at the store, to learn how to make reports on what we've sold and everything," Malone said.

Malone moved to Virginia Beach from South Carolina in 2024. He was born in Seattle, Washington, but spent most of his life in South Carolina before relocating. He said F.A.C.T felt like home from the start.

"As soon as I came here and met a lot of wonderful people who were willing to help people on the spectrum and help them learn how to basically have the experience they need to get a job in the future, it actually made me feel like this is actually like almost a second home ever since coming here," Malone said.

Malone said the program has also helped him come out of his shell.

"It also helps me socialize more and helps me get more out of my shell, cause I used to be really shy and not as conversational as I was when I was younger. When I was in high school and middle school, I used to not socialize at all, because I didn't think I was gonna fit in because some people would think I was weird for having autism and everything," Malone said.

Grind came to FACT from New Orleans, Louisiana. He said the center helped him grow as a leader and that the biggest skill he has developed is simple.

"I'm staying kind and being friendly," Grind said.

The two met at a dance at FACT shortly after Malone arrived and bonded over a shared love of movies, music, and Disney films.

"We actually met when I first came here, and they were doing this dance. I think it was a homecoming dance, and we just hit it off as friends because of our love for various movies and songs like Michael Jackson, and when it comes to Disney, mostly stuff like The Lion King or Tarzan or even Hercules for that matter," Malone said.

F.A.C.T CEO Tyler Williamson said the H.E.R.O program is a paid employment position supported by job coaches and employment specialists. He said it is designed to meet each intern where they are and help them figure out where they want to go.

"The idea was really to give individuals from the spectrum who maybe have either not had the opportunity to have employment yet or maybe have had some opportunities that haven't necessarily ended as well that place to come and learn and grow in a safe environment and kind of build up those basic skills and prepare them for the greater Hampton Roads workforce," Williamson said.

Williamson said the program helps interns explore a range of skills and career interests.

"What are you interested in? What's something that you would like to pursue in the future and connect them with mentors who might volunteer their time that work in those fields to let them learn more and give them opportunities," Williamson said.

One intern named Donovan, who has a passion for photography, is working alongside a professional photographer, and the two are set to shoot F.A.C.T's upcoming fundraiser gala, Party Under the Dome.

Williamson said FACT serviced 411 autistic individuals last year, with participants registering for over 1,800 programs. He said the organization offers programming for ages 6 and up through adulthood, including sports, music, drumming, and other activities. FACT also brings in individuals who are not on the spectrum to support community integration.

Williamson said the impact of having a place like FACT is personal for him.

"My own brother is on the spectrum, and it was one of the only places that he was really welcomed and accepted growing up, and he still comes. My brother is non-speaking, so he can't have a verbal conversation with you, but he's 35, and he likes to go to dances, hang out with his friends, and be a part of a community. Having a place where the supports are there to allow him and many other individuals like him to have that social life, to be able to get out, have that community, have that sense of self and purpose, it means the world," Williamson said.

Malone recently spoke before the Virginia Beach City Council after the city issued an Autism Acceptance Month resolution to FACT. Williamson said Malone practiced extensively before the appearance, and that watching him afterward was a memorable moment.

"Cameron was the one who got up there and talked in front of city council. He was very nervous, but we did a bunch of practices here at the building ahead of time. How nervous he was ahead of time, but how proud he was after he was done, meant the world to me, the smile on his face. He kept the resolution, so he got to take that home with him and keep that for him and his mom. I couldn't be prouder of all of the individuals who worked so hard," Williamson said.

For Malone, the experience reflects a larger message about what it means to be on the spectrum.

"When I was first diagnosed, a lot of people didn't think I would make it in the real world, basically with education and getting a job. But where I am now, I basically proved all my doubters wrong. That's what it means to be on the spectrum, you can prove people who doubt you wrong," Malone said.

Malone also encouraged families who have someone on the spectrum to seek out F.A.C.T and similar organizations, noting that services extend beyond youth programs to include therapy and support for adults of all ages.

The first H.E.R.O cohort is set to graduate in August. A second group will begin in September.

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