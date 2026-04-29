Restaurant closures hit Virginia Beach, from chains to local spots

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Restaurants in Virginia Beach, ranging from local spots to national chains, have been closing recently for a variety of reasons.

Recently, restaurants like Bahama Breeze have closed locations, and Smokey Bones announced all of its stores have shut down.

"All Smokey Bones locations have ceased operations. It has been a privilege to serve the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake communities," FAT Brands, the parent company of Smokey Bones, said.

Some local spots are also closing their doors. Philly Cold Cuts cited personal and family reasons for its closure.

Bill Dillon owns Abbey Road Pub and Restaurant and is a board member and past president of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association. He said closures for local restaurants can come down to a mix of factors, including staffing, rising costs, and personal decisions.

"The restaurant business is one of the most volatile businesses you can get into," Dillon said.

"People are eating out less, so they say alright I'm not going to go to the place down the street as much because I can't afford it," Dillon said.

In February, the National Restaurant Association put out a report on the economic outlook.

"If job creation continues to remain soft, it could weigh on consumer confidence and spending, particularly in sectors sensitive to discretionary income. For now, however, the economy benefits from solid wage growth and low unemployment, even as risks mount," the National Restaurant Association said.

No matter the cause of the closures, Dillon said there is something people should remember.

"People should keep in mind when they drive down the street and they see a restaurant that’s gone out of business many times that somebody has put their heart and soul and their life savings into that business to make it work and they lost everything," Dillon said.

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