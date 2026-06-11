New policy limits Chromebook use for younger students in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach school leaders passed a new policy on Monday following discussion among school board members and feedback from parents concerning screen time and its effect on overall learning.

Under the new policy beginning next school year, the use of Chromebooks or similar devices would be limited for Virginia Beach City Public School’s youngest students.

Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms will not be using Chromebooks or similar devices.

First grade classrooms will be limited to a maximum of 10 shared devices per classroom.

Second-grade students would continue using one-to-one Chromebooks, but would not be allowed to take them home unless schools are closed because of the weather or an emergency.

Students in grades 3-5 will maintain one-to-one Chromebooks as well, but will be able to take the device home.

Exceptions to the policy include while in the library, students with a Section 504 plan, an Individualized Educational Plan, or other adaptive learning needs.

The policy also requires an annual presentation to the school board on student screen time, a point that Virginia Beach School Board Chair Kathleen Brown spoke with News 3 about in May.

“The policy review committee was trying to find a compromise common ground where most people can agree and be satisfied with the policy moving forward,” Brown said. “I also think the data presentation piece is very important because it means we can continue monitoring it on an annual basis.”

Brown said in May that feedback from parents leaned towards preferring a classroom environment with minimal Chromebook use.

“Any time students are on a Chromebook, that is replacing something else that could be more valuable," Diana Loveless, a parent, said. "They’re not reading a book, they’re not doing hands-on creative and imaginative play, and they’re not interacting with each other. What are they losing? It’s something really foundational during those early learning years.”

The new Chromebook policy will take effect at the start of the next school year.

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