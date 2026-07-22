Pembroke Square project advances with apartments, retail and hotel on the way

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Construction continues to move forward at Pembroke Square, the mixed-use redevelopment replacing the former Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach, with new retail, entertainment, hospitality and residential projects taking shape.

Travis Bode, with Pembroke Realty Group, said work has remained steady since the interior of the former mall was demolished about two years ago.

"I think the timing is right because the whole area is growing," Bode said.

John Hood

Among the projects that have been completed include the Aviva Senior Living,Funny Bone comedy club, as well as the Draftcade.

All project Bode said has brought increased foot traffic to Pembroke Square.

Construction also continues on the Tempo by Hilton hotel, which is expected to open in February. Interior retail spaces are also under construction such as where the former Coastal Edge once sat.

Bode said a 13,000-square-foot retail space is expected to open later this year. He said Pembroke Realty Group has signed a lease with a new-to-market tenant and is currently building out the space.

John Hood

Construction is also scheduled to begin at the end of August or in September on a 284-unit apartment building that will be located in the former center of the mall.

Plans also call for a public green space adjacent to the apartments that will host community events.

"Some of the events we used to do to bring families here and promote the community at the mall, we intend to do in this green area at Pembroke Square," Bode said.

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