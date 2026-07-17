Canadian wildfire smoke shrouds Virginia Beach, prompts air quality concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted into Hampton Roads on Friday, creating hazy skies, reducing visibility and prompting a Code Red air quality alert across the region.

From Mount Trashmore to Virginia Beach Town Center, a layer of smoke blanketed the skyline. The haze was visible enough that the Westin Virginia Beach Town Center appeared to blend into the horizon.

John Hood

Many residents enjoying the city's new splash pad said they noticed the smoky conditions but were unaware the haze was caused by wildfires burning in Canada.

"The water — they're having a good time with the water. The smoke is a little distracting," said Maria Quilenderino, who was visiting the splash pad with her family.

After learning the source of the smoke, Quilenderino said she was surprised.

"No, I didn't know until you told me there was a fire," she said. "It's scary. We're getting a lot of fires lately. I'm from California, so I'm very used to a lot of the fires we get around where I live."

John Hood

Experts said weather patterns pushed smoke from the Canadian wildfires into Hampton Roads, creating hazy conditions, a campfire smell and unhealthy air quality.

Dr. Jim Blando, chair of the Department of Environmental Health at Old Dominion University, said the smoke contains particles and organic compounds produced by incomplete combustion.

"Organic compounds have an odor because this is a very poor combustion system," Blando said. "There's a lot of incomplete combustion, and that's why you get these particles and these odors. Unfortunately, they're not very healthy to breathe."

Blando said people who are sensitive to air pollution, including those with heart or lung conditions, should limit their time outdoors.

"The recommendation is for people to stay inside as much as possible and run their air conditioner," Blando said. "Certainly, if you experience any kind of medical issue, go see your health care provider."

John Hood

Quilenderino said she planned to cut her family's visit short after learning about the air quality concerns.

"Now that I know it's smoke, I'll probably have to go inside in a little bit," she said. "I'll sit in the car and watch them. What else can you do, right?"

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