VB City Council greenlights 52-condo project in Ocean Park neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council approved a rezoning request Tuesday night that clears the way for a 52-unit condominium development with commercial space on Marlin Bay Drive.

The council voted 10-1 to approve the rezoning of a storage yard off Marlin Bay Drive. The project will include 52 condominiums, commercial space and stormwater treatment improvements, according to the developer.

John Hood

Supporters said the proposal is an improvement over the property's current use as a fenced gravel boat trailer storage lot.

"As a resident in the Bayfront Corridor, I'm looking forward to something different on this property than the existing fenced gravel boat trailer parking lot," Brad Martin, a resident told City Council.

The site has been the subject of previous development proposals. A plan to build more than 200 apartments on the property was withdrawn several years ago.

John Hood

Developers said they met with community members multiple times to gather feedback and revise the proposal. However, many residents said they remain concerned about the project's density and its impact on the neighborhood.

"We want development that strengthens Ocean Park, not one that overwhelms it," Krista Woodlock said during Tuesday's public hearing. "We want a process that genuinely listens to residents and preserves the safety, stability and character of the neighborhood we love."

John Hood

Councilman Joash Schulman, who represents the district where the development is proposed, said the project changed significantly after community feedback.

"It has significantly changed because residents spoke up, the civic league got involved, our city staff came and helped to work out issues, and the applicant was flexible, responsive, and they listened," Schulman said.

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