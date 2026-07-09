Planning Commission backs apartment project at Back Bay’s Farmhouse site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A proposal to build more than 250 apartment units on the site of Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Co. in Virginia Beach is one step closer to moving forward after a rezoning request received a recommendation for approval from the Planning Commission this week.

The proposed development, located off Kempsville Road across from Wood’s Corner, has been revised since it was first introduced earlier this year. Developers said they made several changes in response to neighborhood feedback.

John Hood

Those updates include moving the garages to the north and east sides of the property to create more of a buffer between the apartments and nearby homes, relocating the dumpster away from existing homes, and providing more outdoor space around the current farmhouse, which would remain on the property.

“It’s going to be used in some capacity as a tentative meeting space,” said Rob Beaman, who represents the developer. “We’ve committed in the proffer to allow members of the community to use that space as well, so the community can continue to come in as they are now and utilize the space.”

We first told you about this story back in March when the brewery was trying to let the community know they were not being kicked out.

The brewery told the owners of the land, the Wood family, that they will be looking to relocate. Because of that, the family is partnering with a development company called Bonaventure in hopes of building the apartments.

John Hood

Developers also said they plan to keep the possibility of a coffee shop at the location.

Some neighbors spoke in support of the project during Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting, while others raised concerns about stormwater runoff, the height of the apartment complex and traffic safety.

One speaker told the commission that the intersection of Kempsville Road and Centerville Turnpike is already congested and that adding more than 250 apartments, many with one or two cars, would place additional strain on an already difficult and potentially unsafe roadway.

John Hood

Planning Commission members noted that an expansion of Centerville Turnpike is expected next year. Developers also said they are willing to work with city staff to determine whether additional crosswalks or traffic signals are needed near the project.

“If that’s something the city wants, then that’s something we’re willing to do,” Beaman said.

The Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the rezoning needed for the project. The proposal will now head to the Virginia Beach City Council next month for a final decision.

Contact John Hood Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Virginia Beach Neighborhood News Reporter John Hood? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.