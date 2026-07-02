It may feel like 100 outside, but one Virginia Beach man is actually turning 100

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While temperatures outside felt like they were in the triple digits, one man at Jamestown Commons in Virginia Beach was reaching triple digits himself Thursday.

Percell “Bill” Beale celebrated his 100th birthday with a surprise party at his senior living community, surrounded by friends, family, and cake.

While Beale is excited for his big day he said he plans to stay inside as much as possible during the heat.

“The rest of the family is getting together on Saturday, but I ain’t going to be out there for only a few minutes to say hi y’all and happy birthday,” Beale said.

John Hood

Beale also shared his secret to reaching 100 years old: his faith in God.

"God has given it to me, he has given it to me I am telling you since I was a little boy all along the way, he has kept me," Beale said. "I know it was by his grace, thank you lord."

Beale's family shared with News 3 the 100-year-old passion for riding horses has also kept him young.

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