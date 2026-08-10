Vulgar clothing in storefronts remains at Virginia Beach Oceanfront one year after city resolution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Vulgar T-shirts and other clothing remain on display at some Oceanfront businesses nearly a year after Virginia Beach leaders asked stores to voluntarily remove them from prominent storefront displays.

City leaders passed a resolution last summer asking businesses along Atlantic Avenue to remove vulgar clothing from front-facing displays. While some of the clothing disappeared during the fall, City Councilman Worth Remick said the issue resurfaced in April.

“We're playing whack-a-mole where we'll have them show up and either the landlord or someone from the Atlantic Avenue Association or maybe city staff will go by and ask them to remove them from their front row,” Remick said. “They can put them in the back row. Most are compliant, they'll do that, and something will show up down the street.”

John Hood

Remick, who represents part of the Resort area, said city leaders face challenges in determining what qualifies as vulgar while also protecting businesses' First Amendment rights.

There currently are no citations that can be issued for the displays, he said.

“We're trying to create a better atmosphere, better behavior, here, welcoming, family-friendly, and this does not help it at all,” Remick said.

John Hood

Some visitors say the displays can be too much, particularly for families with children.

Heidi Wickliffe, who was visiting Virginia Beach from Ohio, said the clothing sends a conflicting message about protecting children from inappropriate content.

“It's just not really healthy. I mean, if we want to protect kids from social media, we can't be putting that in the windows either,” Wickliffe said.

Despite her concerns, Wickliffe said the clothing would not stop her from visiting the Oceanfront.

“Oh, absolutely. We love it down here,” she said.

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