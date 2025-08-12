VB votes to ask Oceanfront businesses to remove vulgar clothes from storefronts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Visitors to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront frequently encounter an array of interesting T-shirts prominently displayed outside local stores.

The Virginia Beach City Council leaders unanimously voted in favor of a resolution requesting that some businesses remove vulgar T-shirts from their storefronts.

They made this decision in the city council meeting scheduled at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

People at the Oceanfront shared their reactions to the proposed resolution before the city council made their final decision.

Jennifer Haren, who is vacationing in Virginia Beach with her family, expressed concerns about the increasing number of what she calls inappropriate T-shirts on display.

"We're trying to shop, and there you have the inappropriateness right out in the open," she said.

Haren has noted a change in the atmosphere since her last visit, emphasizing the need for a family-friendly environment.

"I understand they are trying to draw in the younger crowd, but this is a very family-friendly place to visit," Haren said. "That's why we came down, so I think there's a time and place for everything."

In response to ongoing concerns, city leaders proposed a resolution aimed at preserving the family-friendly atmosphere at the beach by urging businesses to remove graphic apparel from public view.

Avinash Basnet, owner of several T-Shirt Factory locations at the Oceanfront, commented on the issue.

"If I had heard from the customer that something was offensive, I would not even put it out there," he said.

Since being at the Oceanfront since 2020, Basnet noted that complaints from customers regarding the shirts have been limited.

Nevertheless, he is willing to comply with the city’s requests.

"We are willing to follow the city laws and rules. If something is deemed offensive for the city, we'll just go ahead and remove them [from the window display]," he added.

Visitors like Haren hope this situation leads to positive changes for future trips.

"For sure, because this is a great place. It's a family place, and it's beautiful," she said.