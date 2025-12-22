New VSP report shows big increase in hate crimes in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New data is out showing a big increase in hate crimes in Virginia.

“We should be very, very determined not to reverse the course of history," Rabbi Israel Zoberman said.

News 3 talked with him at his church in Virginia Beach. Zoberman prides himself on bringing together people from different faiths to worship together. Something that could be especially important now.

Watch: Virginia Beach Rabbi explains how his family survived Nazi occupied Europe

Virginia Beach Rabbi explains how his family survived Nazi occupied Europe - part 2

According to Virginia State Police, there were 340 hate crime incidents in Virginia in 2024. That’s a 25-and-a-half percent increase from 2023. The VSP report goes on to say hate crimes involving bias against religion, specifically, increased 100 percent “primarily due to an increase in crimes involving Anti-Jewish bias.”

Zoberman said education is the key to combating Antisemitism.

“It would have to begin with teaching little ones to appreciate that we are all members of the same family," said Zoberman.

Watch: Lawmakers divided on a path forward to address campus antisemitism

Lawmakers divided on a path forward to address campus antisemitism

The Jewish faith isn’t the only target. On December 9, News 3 reported on crosses being spray painted on a mosque in Norfolk.

Lamont Umar Woltz, who works with Islamic centers in the area, said he’s bothered by the incident because he feels it shows intolerance.

“These are places where people come to worship whoever they believe and whatever they believe in. It should be a safe place," Woltz said.

Watch: Vandalism hits Norfolk mosque; neighbors rally as police search for suspect

Vandalism hits Norfolk mosque; neighbors rally as police search for suspect

As of December 22, Norfolk police were investigating the vandalism but whether this was a hate crime, though, was unclear.

This is not the first time in recent years hate crimes have increased. In 2023, News 3 talked with the FBI about the issue when data at the time showed hate crimes increased almost 12 percent in 2021.

“What we’ve seen is a variety of criminal incidents," FBI Norfolk Field office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Bilnoski said.

Watch: LGBTQ community, FBI weigh-in on new stats showing rise in overall hate crimes

LGBTQ community, FBI weigh-in on new stats showing rise in overall hate crimes

Also concerning for the FBI are hate crimes that do not get reported.

“We need the help from the public in bringing these allegations forward," Bilnoski told News 3.

A urgent plea that still rings true today.