'We loved that house:' Man heartbroken to learn family's longtime vacation home collapsed in Buxton

BUXTON, Nc. — On Monday, the National Park Service released pictures of the debris left after four home collapsed in Buxton Sunday and Monday. Videos shared with News 3 show two of the houses collapsing.

On Monday, News 3 talked with longtime Buxton vacationer Dan Omlor. He says the house he vacationed in for decades was one of the four that collapsed.

Watch: Three more homes fall in Buxton, marking 4 total in two-day span following coastal storm

“Heartbroken," Omlor responded when asked about his reaction. “We loved that house. If I had had the money I would’ve bought that house.”

News 3 has covered numerous house collapses on the Outer Banks and the response, including the push for beach nourishment and jetty repairs and multiple homes being moved farther away from the water.

Watch: Buxton house move showcases new method to save coastal homes

“Somebody said it felt like Groundhog’s Day and then they realized it was," Buxton Civic Association President Heather Jenette said.

She calls the collapses frustrating and sad and said this is more than just a loss of a few homes.

Watch: Home collapses into the ocean in Buxton February 1

“That’s a little bit of our tax base that’s never coming back. That’s some people who aren’t going to be walking to the restaurants or stores or bringing in those tourism and tax dollars that we depend on," Jennette explained.

For Omlor, while his longtime vacation home is gone, he planned to keep coming back to the Outer Banks.

Watch: Pilings first: New approach to moving threatened Buxton homes

“The real estate agent has moved us down to Frisco," Omlor said. "I’m hopeful that it’ll be similar.”

The National Park Service released a statement Monday, saying a plan for debris cleanup was being developed.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is in communications with owners and Dare County to evaluate alternative plans for cleaning up debris. Surf conditions are still elevated, and debris is continuing to drift southward and wash up in different beach areas. It will take time to fully assess the extent and magnitude of the debris field and develop the most effective cleanup plans. National Park Service