Three more homes fall in Buxton, marking four total within two-day span

Cape Hatteras National Seashore
BUXTON, N.C. — Two more houses collapsed into the ocean overnight, with another falling Monday morning, according to the National Park Service.

That marks a total of four houses that have collapsed in the past two days as the winter storm battered the Outer Banks.

During the overnight hours, two unoccupied, privately-owned houses collapsed in Buxton. We are in the process of confirming addresses. An official with the National Park Service later confirmed to News 3 that they were notified around 9 a.m. about the third house collapse on Monday.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore advises everyone to stay away from the collapse sites and the surrounding beach area, due to potentially hazardous debris.

The beach is closed in front of the entire village of Buxton.

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice and may not be shared or distributed without permission.

