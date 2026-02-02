Three more homes fall in Buxton, marking four total within two-day span

BUXTON, N.C. — Two more houses collapsed into the ocean overnight, with another falling Monday morning, according to the National Park Service.

That marks a total of four houses that have collapsed in the past two days as the winter storm battered the Outer Banks.

During the overnight hours, two unoccupied, privately-owned houses collapsed in Buxton. We are in the process of confirming addresses. An official with the National Park Service later confirmed to News 3 that they were notified around 9 a.m. about the third house collapse on Monday.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore advises everyone to stay away from the collapse sites and the surrounding beach area, due to potentially hazardous debris.

The beach is closed in front of the entire village of Buxton.