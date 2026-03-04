Building shuttered after massive fire scorches Shallowbag Bay Club condo complex

MANTEO, N.C. — A fire at Shallowbag Bay resulted in major damage to a building and one pet being killed Wednesday morning, according to the condominium’s management.

Video sent to News 3 from Mike McCarthy shows the massive fire engulf the condo building:

Fire emergency personnel responded to a fire that began around 6 a.m. in Building 2 of Shallowbag Bay Club. Seaside Management said only Building 2 was on fire. Additionally, the west side of the building is being considered as a total loss. The east side was impacted by heavy smoke and water damage.

Residents are displaced as the building is inhabitable. All residents safely evacuated the building, but there was one pet that was killed in the fire, said Seaside Management.