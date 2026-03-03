The four candidates for Dare Sheriff on their priorities and key issues

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

The Republican primary battle to replace retiring Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie is a closely watched contest as the March 3 primary looms. The winner will be the county’s next sheriff since no Democrat is running.

The candidates are Jimmy Pierce, currently a Senior Police Officer with the Nags Head Police Department; Rodney Rawls, a Master Patrol Sergeant with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department; Jeff Deringer, Chief Deputy in the Dare County Sheriff’s Office; and Teddy Daniels, a former law enforcement officer who recently ran unsuccessful campaigns for Lt. Governor and Congress in Pennsylvania.

The candidates each responded to a series of question from the Voice asking about their qualification and some important law enforcement issues in the county. Their answers have not been edited and their bios are at the bottom of the story.

Question #1: What is the biggest problem/challenge facing the Dare County Sheriff’s Office?

Jimmy Pierce

I believe one of the biggest challenges is the difficulty in attracting and retaining quality employees to work for the Sheriff’s Office. With the current cost of living in Dare County, it is very difficult for someone to live here on a Deputy Sheriff’s, Telecommunicator’s or Detention Officer’s salary. Also, the number of people wanting to work in law enforcement has dropped significantly in the past few years. I would try to work with county commissioners to implement a pay increase if possible. I would also like to start a recruitment program to possibly attract people just finishing high school or college. The training program needs to be restructured to offer more training opportunities to members of the Sheriff’s Office, this would help with retention of employees. Finally, I would make Dare County Sheriff’s Office a place where employees are proud to work and would receive the proper training and supervision to get the job done.

Rodney Rawls

The biggest challenge facing the Sheriff’s Office is retaining good, experienced personnel. Recruitment matters, but retention is where agencies succeed or fail. Too often, officers leave not because of pay alone, but because they feel unsupported, unheard, or disconnected from leadership. Equally true, agencies tend to lose an opportunity to develop newer personnel for the same reasons.

Strong leadership, consistent standards, and a healthy internal culture are essential. When deputies feel valued, properly trained, and fairly treated, they stay — and that stability directly improves public safety. Addressing retention through leadership, accountability, and investment in our people is the most important step toward strengthening the Sheriff’s Office.

Teddy Daniels

From speaking with current and former deputies, there are several problems, but easily remedied. The 1st is the culture. There is less than a 40% retention rate among new hires. This is due to pay, advancement opportunities and from what they’ve told me, an undesirable work environment. My team and I are going to fix this issue by increasing the pay, holding high standards, bringing back professionalism, opening up advancement opportunities and special assignments. Increase professional training and fixing the pay structure. All of this will be done on merit and not, “who you know.” The good ol boy system has negatively affected nearly every county agency. Our biggest resource is the men and women who work there. Once we take care of them and fix the internal problems, they will be able to better serve the residents of Dare County.

Jeff Deringer

The most significant challenge is having the resources to provide the best possible service to the community. I will reorganize and reinstate the “Impact Team” squad, which had great success in the past handling and providing solutions to situational needs. The team is able to focus on criminal problems, making contact with citizens in neighborhoods to sustain long-lasting effects. This will also increase the presence of Deputies in neighborhoods and areas in Dare County.

Question #2: What would you do to encourage more community engagement and cooperation with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office?

Jimmy Pierce

I am a big proponent of community policing. It is very important for law enforcement to interact closely with the citizens that they serve and protect. I believe this next phrase that I borrowed says it best:

The phrase “The police are the public and the public are the police” comes from Sir Robert Peel‘s principles for modern policing, meaning police officers are just citizens doing a full-time job for community welfare, relying on public approval, cooperation, and trust, not force, for effectiveness, fostering shared responsibility for safety and creating a community policing model where police and citizens work together.

I will ask that the deputies get out of their cars when they are not on active calls and get to know the people in the communities and businesses that they serve. I will also ask that they visit the schools and make walk throughs when they are not busy elsewhere. All during my career I have always operated on the philosophy of treating people like I would want to be treated.

I am also planning to create a Dare County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Advisory Board for all of Dare County. I would like to have a nine-member panel to serve on this board. Three of which would come from Hatteras Island, three from Roanoke Island and the Mainland and three from the North Beach area. This board would meet on a schedule decided by the board and me. This board would offer suggestions on things they would like to see implemented throughout the county.

Community Engagement – A Sheriff should be visible, approachable, and accountable. I have worked to build strong relationships across Dare County, and as Sheriff, I will continue to listen, respond, and strengthen trust between citizens and law enforcement.

Rodney Rawls

Community engagement starts with visibility, accessibility, and trust. Law enforcement cannot expect cooperation if we only show up when something goes wrong. As Sheriff, I would lead by example—being present in the community, listening to concerns, and encouraging deputies to build relationships beyond calls for service.

Transparency and communication are key. When residents understand what the Sheriff’s Office is doing and why, confidence grows. Deputies should be encouraged and supported by attending community events, visiting schools, and engaging with local organizations. When people see law enforcement as partners rather than strangers, cooperation follows naturally.

Teddy Daniels

My team and I plan on starting several community outreach programs. The 1st is an explorer post which is for young men and women ages 14-21 to where they learn about the roles and responsibilities of law enforcement and they learn through hands on involvement about every aspect of the job. Many youth that are involved in explorer post programs go on to pursue careers in law enforcement.

The 2nd is an Auxiliary Program which consists of volunteers throughout the county. This program allows private citizens to receive basic skills training and volunteer as an Auxiliary Deputy. They will have their own Auxiliary vehicles and uniforms. THEY WILL NOT BE ARMED. They assist is Sheriff’s Office functions such as traffic control, crosswalks and special events. I’ve had dozens of citizens express excitement about the implementation of this program. It can be compared to a “volunteer firefighter”

The 3rd is more “non-enforcement” presence. We will have deputies at events like the polar plunge and civic association meetings. I want deputies walking into businesses and addressing any concerns that folks may have. People can build a personal report with law enforcement and feel comfortable engaging and expressing concerns with them.

Jeff Deringer

I believe in the Availability, Balance and Commitment of the Sheriff’s Office and partnership with the community. I have an open-door policy, available to speak with you (cell. phone at (252) 423-1100) or meet with you. Myself as well as deputies will be available to attend community meetings. This along with being in the neighborhoods more, will give us the opportunity to speak directly with residents about what is going on in the community.

Our partnership with Dare County Schools allows us to provide safety and education to students, staff and parents. I will increase the frequency of the D.A.R.E. (Drug Awareness Resistance Education) and G.R.E.A.T. (Gang Resistance Education and Training) Programs being taught in the schools by the School Resource Officers (S.R.O.s). We will continue to increase the training of our deputies and also send our patrol and School Resource Officers to specialized advanced training classes.

Question #3: If you could change anything about the North Carolina laws on drug possession and drug distribution, what would it be?

Jimmy Pierce

One of the main changes I would like to see regarding the possession of illegal drugs is a revision of how different types of possession are classified and adjudicated. Currently, charges for possession with intent to sell and/or deliver are often pled down to simple felony possession. This allows defendants in many cases to apply for deferred prosecution and, eventually, an expungement of their record. The result is that some drug dealers are able to avoid a lasting conviction and return to dealing harmful substances in their communities.

I understand that in certain situations—such as with first-time offenders who have no prior criminal history—it may be appropriate to allow a plea deal to simple possession. However, these determinations should be made on a case-by-case basis rather than used broadly as a way to clear court dockets.

I would like to see clear guidelines established to determine when such plea deals are appropriate. These safeguards would help prevent serious offenders from exploiting the legal process while still allowing opportunities for rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction. I believe strongly in second chances and in programs such as drug recovery courts that focus on treatment and recovery. However, measures must be in place to ensure these programs are not abused or used as loopholes for repeat offenders.

Rodney Rawls

I believe North Carolina’s drug laws should be better distinguished between addiction and those who profit from it. Individuals struggling with addiction need accountability but also access to treatment and diversion options that can break the cycle before it destroys families.

At the same time, penalties for trafficking and distribution, especially for those who exploit addiction for profit—should remain strong and consistently enforced. Drug dealers and traffickers cause enormous harm to our communities, and the law should give law enforcement and prosecutors the tools needed to hold them fully accountable. A balanced approach that combines treatment, accountability, and firm enforcement is the most effective path forward.

Teddy Daniels

I am not a legislator and have zero input on changing any laws. We will enforce the laws on the books. I can say however if people are dealing fentanyl, cocaine, heroin or meth, they best not do it here. As a father raising children here like many of your readers, I will not tolerate drug dealers and my number 1 priority as Sheriff is to utilize every resource available to rid the county of the drug problem including asset forfeiture. Which means, when I arrest for you for dealing drugs, I will push to take everything you own. Dealing drugs will no longer fly in Dare County.

Jeff Deringer

Law Enforcement Officers enforce the laws enacted by the Legislature. Enforcing the current laws is crucial. I support stricter drug laws and harsher punishment for repeat offenders. I also support the Dare County Recovery Court and the reentry programs for inmates transitioning back into the community.

Question #4: Why should voters choose you instead of your opponents?

Jimmy Pierce

The reason is simple: my record and background speak for themselves. I am the most seasoned candidate in this race. Over the course of a 40-plus-year career, I have been fortunate to serve in a wide range of assignments at the local, state, and federal levels. My experience spans every aspect of law enforcement—from patrol duties to serving on a protective detail for the President of the United States.

I have worked for two different Sheriff’s Offices, including Dare County, and I understand how a Sheriff’s Office must be effectively operated. I am a trainer and a certified instructor with the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Education Standards Division, a distinction I have held since 1989.

Because of this extensive background, I am prepared to lead on day one. I bring a level of experience, knowledge, and established relationships with criminal justice professionals that no other candidate can match. I ask voters to take the time to read my biography and compare it to the others. You will see that my training and experience are unmatched. I am tested, trusted, and ready to lead on day one—because I know the job.

Rodney Rawls

Voters should choose me because my entire career reflects consistent, hands-on service to Dare County and a proven commitment to leadership, integrity, and accountability. I have spent decades working at every level of public safety in this county, and I understand both the operational demands of law enforcement and the human side of leadership.

For some, the role of Sheriff can become about titles or personal ambition. For me, it is about responsibility—to the deputies who serve under me and to the residents who depend on us. I will lead from the front, hold myself and others to the same standards, and focus on building a professional, respected Sheriff’s Office that serves this community with honor.

My goal is not just to be Sheriff, but to make the office stronger, more trusted, and better prepared for the future of Dare County.

Teddy Daniels

I am a self-funded America First candidate who has zero allegiance to County Parties, Donors or insiders. I am not a propped up puppet. Laws will be applied and rights will be protected equally regardless of your last name or who you are related to. My proven leadership in Law Enforcement, Military and business makes me the most qualified candidate for Sheriff. Others may tout years of experience in Alcohol enforcement and as an animal control officer, another wants to implement diversity (DEI) policies. Several have openly stated their intent to retire.

The Sheriff’s Office needs steadfast experienced leadership that won’t be swayed by local politics or “favors.” The Dare County Sheriff’s Office should not become a retirement home or a social justice experiment. We will raise the standard and will make the Sheriff’s Office the most professional agency in Dare County. If you are OK with the status Quo, I am not your guy. If you want changes, I’m the one to get it done.

Jeff Deringer

My years of experience in the Dare County Sheriff’s Office sets me apart from my opponents.

I am currently certified by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Commission with an Advanced Deputy Sheriff Law Enforcement Certification. As your current Chief Deputy, I possess an in-depth understanding of the Sheriff’s Office and the resources available to meet the communities’ needs. Specific experience and preparedness are what is needed and I have the multifaceted skill set to be your Sheriff.

My mission as Sheriff will be a dual commitment of continuing the programs that serve our community well today, coupled with the foresight and flexibility to adapt our approaches to better serve the needs of tomorrow to maintain “Law and Order.” These goals and visions are not self-seeking, rather they are focused on strengthening and increasing the safety of our community.

Question #5: Please provide a brief bio, including your work in both the public and private sectors.

Jimmy Pierce

In 1985, I began my law enforcement career with the Aulander, N.C. Police Department. I completed Basic Law Enforcement Training at Pitt Community College. During this time, I also served as a member of the Aulander Ruritan Club and as an Aulander volunteer firefighter.

In 1987, I joined the Hertford County, N.C. Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy. While with this agency, I handled numerous major criminal investigations, including several homicide cases. I was recognized with a commendation for “Bravery Under Gunfire.”

In 1988, I joined the Dare County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Albert L. “Bert” Austin. While working with this agency, I held numerous key roles including Patrol Deputy, Narcotics and Criminal Investigator, Field Training Officer, Specialized Firearms and Driving Instructor. I collaborated with numerous local, state, and federal agencies working on narcotics and other criminal offenses, gaining invaluable experience in interagency partnerships.

In 1993, I was appointed as a Special Agent with the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, serving District 1, which includes Dare County. As part of my duties, I focused on alcohol, drug, and vice crimes, often assisting and training smaller agencies. I led disaster response teams during events like Hurricane Floyd and was part of high-security operations during the 100th Anniversary of Flight. I was assigned to work with the U.S. Secret Service and other federal agencies to protect President George W. Bush. I also was assigned to provide Dignitary Protection during this event as well as the 2005 U.S. Open in Pinehurst, N.C.

As part of a federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), I was cross sworn as a Task Force Agent with the FBI, investigating numerous major drug cases. As I was retiring from N.C. ALE I was recognized with the prestigious Order of the Longleaf Pine, awarded by Governor Pat McCrory.

After retiring from NC ALE in 2014 with 30 years of service, I joined the Nags Head Police Department, where I currently serve as a Senior Police Officer. My responsibilities include animal control, firearms instruction, armorer duties, equipment management, and beach patrol operations. I also supplement the shift officers when they are short of manpower and/or backed up on calls.

I also serve on the Dare County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, which oversees a $25 million operation employing over 30 individuals.

Rodney Rawls

I am a lifelong resident of Dare County and have spent nearly my entire life serving this community in public safety, with most of my career dedicated to law enforcement. I began my service as a junior firefighter at age 13, later became an EMT with Dare County EMS, and gained early law enforcement exposure through an apprenticeship with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. Those experiences laid the foundation for a career centered on service, accountability, and leadership.

I began my full-time law enforcement career in 2004 with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department, where I continue to serve today and currently hold the rank of Master Sergeant. I am the longest-serving officer in the department and have spent approximately two decades in supervisory and leadership roles. My responsibilities include supervising patrol operations, ensuring compliance with departmental policy and North Carolina law, reviewing and approving reports, managing evidence, overseeing case preparation for prosecution, and addressing citizen complaints and internal personnel matters.

Throughout my career, I have worked complex investigations involving narcotics trafficking, violent crime, overdoses, juvenile cases, and death investigations. I am a certified K-9 handler in narcotics detection and tracking, have worked multi-jurisdictional operations involving state and federal partners, and have supported tactical operations, fugitive apprehensions, traffic safety initiatives, and emergency response during severe weather and critical incidents.

I hold an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate through the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and have completed extensive leadership, supervision, and command-level training, including First Line Supervision, Mid-Level Management, Burden of Command, Credible Leadership, and incident command and active threat response training. I am also a certified instructor in CPR/AED and Stop the Bleed, and I have prioritized ongoing professional development throughout my career.

In addition to my public sector service, my experience in the private sector has reinforced the importance of accountability, efficiency, and treating people with respect—principles I carry into my leadership style. I am also an active firefighter and a licensed foster parent working with Dare County DSS, which has further strengthened my understanding of community needs and child welfare issues.

Every role I have held, especially in law enforcement, has been focused on protecting constitutional rights, leading with integrity, and serving the people of Dare County. That experience is what I would bring to the Office of Sheriff.

Teddy Daniels

I served nearly 15 years in law enforcement, excelling in narcotics, investigations, and special weapons, earning the 2002 Officer of the Year award and rising to Deputy Chief of Police. I was a police use of force instructor and as a court recognized expert in use of force/policy and procedure, I wrote policies for numerous agencies. At 35, I enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Afghanistan, where I survived multiple gunshot wounds as a team leader. Awarded the Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge.

Transitioning to business, I built a company, took it public, and sold another. My companies have been featured nationally on HBO Vice, Playboy Magazine, MSNBC, CNBC and the CBS Morning Show. I also coach entrepreneurs and business owners on company culture, leadership and how to build a successful organization. As a staunch Trump supporter, I served on Trump’s campaign leadership team, gifting him my Purple Heart. A vocal advocate against government over-reach, I have appeared on Fox, Newsmax, OAN, Real Americas Voice and Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today.

Jeff Deringer

I am Jeff Deringer and have called Dare County home for almost three decades and have been a Deputy Sheriff for most of that time. Service and commitment to our community is my passion.

The following is a brief overview of my positions and experience:

Field Training Officer – for the Detention Center and Deputy Sheriffs.

Field Training Officer Supervisor (Deputy Sheriff) – Program oversight.

School Resource Officer – Fostering positive relationships with students, parents and faculty.

Sergeant – Supervisor of a patrol team / Provides guidance / Inspects equipment.

Lieutenant – Supervisor / Personnel scheduling / Requests equipment / Facility maintenance inspection.

Captain – Supervisor / Vendor equipment ordering / Fleet vehicle operations / Operations Supervisor / Community events scheduling and operations.

Major – Supervisor / Sheriff’s Office Policy updates / Vendor contracts / Conducts Agency audits

/ Legal update compliance / Training coordinator / Program Oversight – Sex Offender Registration, Concealed Carry Permits, Court Orders / Administrative Office Supervisor / Grants Program Manager / Personnel manager.

Chief Deputy / Colonel – Liaison of the Sheriff / Supervisor of the Division Commanders Detention Center, 911 Communications, Criminal Investigations, Civil Process, Patrol / Emergency Operations Commander / Budget planning of all divisions / Research, Development, Procurement / Major asset acquisition and implementation / Sheriff’s Youth Camp Administrator / Fiscal management / Certifies Deputies / Agency compliance officer of NC Sheriffs’ Training and Standards Commission.