Dare voters to decide contested Republican primaries on March 3

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

Some crowded and hard-fought Republican contests have highlighted the local Primary Election season that will culminate on Tuesday.

For those who didn’t vote during the Early Voting period that ended on Feb. 28, the 16 polling locations in Dare County will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 3. Polling Places | Dare County, NC You can find out your assigned polling place is by checking here. Election Day Polling Place Search. And photo ID is required. Current Election Status: Photo ID Required.

Here’s a rundown of some of the contested Republican primary races that are on the ballot.