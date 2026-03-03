Dare voters to decide contested Republican primaries on March 3

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.
Some crowded and hard-fought Republican contests have highlighted the local Primary Election season that will culminate on Tuesday.
For those who didn't vote during the Early Voting period that ended on Feb. 28, the 16 polling locations in Dare County will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 3. And photo ID is required.
Here’s a rundown of some of the contested Republican primary races that are on the ballot.
- Perhaps no campaign has generated as much local attention as the contest for Dare County Sheriff. The four candidates in the Republican primary are Senior Nags Head Police Officer Jimmy Pierce, Kill Devil Hills Police Sgt. Rodney Rawls, Chief Deputy Dare County Sheriff Jeff Deringer and Teddy Daniels, a former law enforcement officer who has unsuccessfully run for public office in Pennsylvania. (SEE ALSO: The four candidates for Dare Sheriff on their priorities and key issues)
- There are two Republican primary battles for a seat on the Dare County Board of Commissioners. The District 1 contest features incumbent Mike Burrus, retired Judge Edgar Barnesand Dare Board of Education Chair David Twiddy. District 2 Republican incumbent Rob Ross is being challenged by Christian Thomas Hayman, who lost a commissioners’ race in 2024. (SEE ALSO: District 1 Dare Commissioner candidates on their qualifications and the key issues and Dare District 2 Commissioner candidate Rob Ross on his qualifications and priorities.
- There is a three-person Republican race for the District 1 seat on the Dare County Board of Education. The candidates are Stephen Nichols, Programs Committee Chair for the Dare Education Foundation, veteran teacher Shannon Waters and school parent and advocate Christie Baer. (SEE ALSO: District 1 Board of Education candidates on their qualifications and priorities).
- There are Republican contests for the two NC House districts that represent Dare County. NC House District 1 incumbent Ed Goodwin is being challenged by Washington County Commissioner John Spruill. District 79 incumbent Keith Kidwell faces businessman and farmer Darren Armstrong. (SEE ALSO: It’s Goodwin vs. Spruill in the primary for the NC House District 1 seat and It’s Kidwell versus Armstrong in the NC House District 79 Republican contest).
- Four Republicans are competing in a primary to fill the NC Senate District 1seat being vacated by Bobby Hanig, who is running for Congress. They are retired Judge Jerry Tillett, farmer and small business owner Jay Lane, farmer and small business owner Cole Johnson and Gates County Commissioner Dave Forsythe. (SEE ALSO: Republican candidates for District 1 NC Senate seat on their key issues, qualifications).
- Five Republicans are on the ballot for the redrawn District 1 U.S. Congressional seat. The hopefuls are State Senator Bobby Hanig, Vice-chair of Lenoir County Board of Commissioners Eric Rouse, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell and Laurie Buckhout, who was narrowly defeated by incumbent Democrat Don Davis in 2024. (SEE ALSO: Republican candidates for the District 1 Congressional seat on key issues and priorities).