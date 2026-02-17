Harbor seal spotted resting on Nags Head beach on Sunday

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The summer season isn't quite here in the Outer Banks, but our beaches had a visitor on Sunday — a harbor seal spotted in Nags Head.

"Yesterday, we received a phone call about a seal that was hauled out in Nags Head. We sent a volunteer to go take a look, and he got some pictures and did a good health assessment. It looked nice and fat and sassy, so we let it to sit on the beach and rest for the rest of the day," said Karen Clark, a partner with the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

Though it may come as a surprise to see a seal enjoying the Outer Banks beaches, the Outer Banks Marine Mammal Stranding Network actually monitors seal sightings during the winter months here. According to the organization's website, there have been at least 20 sightings since mid-December on the Outer Banks.

"We see seals, typically from about December through the end of March, maybe even early April. Most typically, they're going to be solitary animals that are hauling out, a lot of times they're also cubs. So, that makes it a lot of times alarming for the general public, who are used to seeing rookeries, where a lot of seals are hauled out and giving birth, but that's not the nature of it in our area. So they'll hang out," said Clark.

Hauling out means the mammal coming on shore, and in this case, most likely just to rest.

"Most times they're perfectly healthy. They just need some time to be able to rest on the beach," said Clark.

Harbor seals aren't the only type of seal seen here on the Outer Banks.

"Most commonly we see three different seals on our beaches, so the harbor seals, the gray seals and the harp seals," said Clark.

As of Monday, there haven't been any sightings of this specific seal.

"I'm hoping it's just found a nice, quiet part of the beach that nobody is traversing, and it's just enjoying another day hanging out with us," said Clark.

Though seeing a seal on the beach is a special moment, it's always important to keep distance to not disturb the animal.

"We like to teach people about thumbs up for seals, where if you take a look at the seal, and you reach your arm out, you put your thumb up, if you can cover that so that you can't see the seal, then you're at a good distance with it," said Clark.

Anyone who sees a seal or another marine mammal on the Outer Banks beaches is encouraged to reach out to the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network on its hotline at (252) 455-9654.