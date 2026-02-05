Stranded sea turtle rescued in Outer Banks by volunteers

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A stranded loggerhead turtle was rescued in the Outer Banks last week by the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles, or NEST.

NEST is an "all volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and protection of sea turtles," according to their Facebook page.

After a woman called the NEST hotline about a large sea turtle stranded in the water, struggling to keep his head up, NEST sent out a responder with a large sling so the turtle could be lifted and carried to safety.

Once the turtle was recovered from the water, responders carried it more than a quarter mile to a transport truck. The loggerhead was taken to rehab, where it weighed in at around 100 lbs.

Sea turtles are classified as endangered and loggerhead turtles are classified as vulnerable by the World Wildlife Fund.

If you witness any sea turtle activity in the Northern Outer Banks, call the NEST hotline at 252-441-8622.